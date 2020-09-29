Augur (REP) Price Hits $14.10 on Top Exchanges

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Augur token can now be purchased for about $14.10 or 0.00131021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, AirSwap, ABCC and DragonEX. During the last seven days, Augur has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Augur has a market cap of $155.10 million and $8.11 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00266106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00041233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00091324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.60 or 0.01585291 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00180984 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Bitsane, BX Thailand, Mercatox, Liqui, Cobinhood, Bithumb, GOPAX, Crex24, DragonEX, Zebpay, AirSwap, Kraken, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Bittrex, Binance, Livecoin, Upbit, LATOKEN, Bitbns, BitBay, ChaoEX, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Koinex, ABCC, Gate.io, CoinTiger and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

