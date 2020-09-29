Axa SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Update

Axa SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,200 shares, a growth of 66.9% from the August 31st total of 146,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXAHY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered AXA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get AXA alerts:

AXAHY opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AXA has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $28.49.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.