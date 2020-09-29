Axion Ventures (CVE:AXV) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Axion Ventures Inc (CVE:AXV) shares fell 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 7,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 19,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12,860.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 million and a PE ratio of -5.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21.

Axion Ventures Company Profile (CVE:AXV)

Axion Ventures Inc primarily develops and publishes online games for various platforms, consoles, PCs, and mobiles in China and internationally. The company also develops display technology based on eyewear and contact lenses; and HotNow, a marketing automation platform for retailers to offer various promotions.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Axion Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axion Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.