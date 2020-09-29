Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Stock Rating Lowered by Bradesco Corretora

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) was downgraded by Bradesco Corretora from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Azul in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.66.

Shares of NYSE AZUL traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.79. 95,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,632. Azul has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.44 million. Azul had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 80.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Azul will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Azul by 301.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Azul during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Azul in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Azul in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in Azul in the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

