B.Riley Securit Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at B.Riley Securit in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, August 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Axcella Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.11.

Axcella Health stock opened at $4.64 on Thursday. Axcella Health has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $169.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Axcella Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter worth $3,628,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Axcella Health by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 43,339 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Axcella Health during the second quarter valued at $499,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axcella Health

