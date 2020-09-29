B.Riley Securit Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX)

GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) – Equities research analysts at B.Riley Securit reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GP Strategies in a report issued on Monday, September 28th. B.Riley Securit analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. B.Riley Securit currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for GP Strategies’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GPX. B. Riley upgraded GP Strategies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GP Strategies in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on GP Strategies in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised GP Strategies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.81.

Shares of NYSE GPX opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85. GP Strategies has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $181.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.60.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $106.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.92 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 1.84%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 917,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GP Strategies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 136,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 62,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 10,886 shares during the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

