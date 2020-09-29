Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Reaches New 1-Year High at $178.89

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $178.89 and last traded at $177.95, with a volume of 7145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.08.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bandwidth from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.57.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -171.80 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.19 and a 200 day moving average of $117.22.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.44 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $83,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.56, for a total value of $205,893.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,866.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,426 shares of company stock valued at $596,446 over the last ninety days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,876,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,273,000 after acquiring an additional 30,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 32.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,774,000 after purchasing an additional 414,818 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 11.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,463,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,479,000 after buying an additional 146,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,294,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,342,000 after buying an additional 18,865 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 50.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,870,000 after buying an additional 353,659 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth Company Profile (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.