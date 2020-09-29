Bank of America Corp DE Has $7.02 Million Stock Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 65.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,758 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.24% of Amkor Technology worth $7,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 102.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,441,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,541 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 18.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,610,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,597 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 793.1% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 962,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 854,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 50.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 438,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 222.4% during the first quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 354,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 244,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,500 shares of company stock valued at $935,285. 59.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.83.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMKR shares. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.04.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

