Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Rating Increased to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BMRC. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

BMRC stock opened at $28.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.36. The company has a market cap of $391.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.82. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.75 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 9.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter worth $75,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.