BB Seguridade Holding Corp – (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Update

BB Seguridade Holding Corp – (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the August 31st total of 105,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:BBSEY opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. BB Seguridade has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.97.

BB Seguridade Company Profile

BB Seguridade Participações SA provides insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, and brokerage services in Brazil. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property, vehicle, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hooves, and housing insurance. This segment also provides private pension, dental, and capitalization plans, as well as reinsurance products.

