Beacon (BECN) Price Tops $0.0132 on Exchanges

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $6,924.86 and $3.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last week, Beacon has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00399811 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00020351 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00012821 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00013513 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00009975 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00026338 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

