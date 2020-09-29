Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Given a €86.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) received a €86.00 ($101.18) price target from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.87% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. HSBC set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €97.12 ($114.26).

Shares of BEI opened at €95.42 ($112.26) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion and a PE ratio of 36.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €96.30 and its 200 day moving average price is €95.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.65. Beiersdorf has a twelve month low of €77.62 ($91.32) and a twelve month high of €109.20 ($128.47).

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

