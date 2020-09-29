Beldex (BDX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $371,032.00

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0850 or 0.00000791 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BTC-Alpha. Beldex has a total market cap of $83.28 million and approximately $371,032.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beldex has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002801 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00048436 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000057 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a coin. Beldex's total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex's official website is beldex.io. Beldex's official message board is medium.com/beldex.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

Beldex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

