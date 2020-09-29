Berenberg Bank Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a £105 Price Target

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) received a £105 ($137.20) price target from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 7,600 ($99.31) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,500 ($124.13) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,300 ($95.39) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Oddo Securities cut AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 8,100 ($105.84) to GBX 7,600 ($99.31) in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,420 ($110.02).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,509 ($111.19) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.72) and a fifty-two week high of £101.20 ($132.24). The company has a market cap of $111.66 billion and a PE ratio of 51.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,461.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8,221.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.97, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

