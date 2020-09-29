Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) a €94.00 Price Target

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) received a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective from Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.49% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €97.12 ($114.26).

ETR BEI opened at €95.42 ($112.26) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €96.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is €95.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.50. Beiersdorf has a 1-year low of €77.62 ($91.32) and a 1-year high of €109.20 ($128.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

