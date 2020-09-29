Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Novartis (VTX:NOVN) a CHF 96 Price Target

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) has been given a CHF 96 price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 97 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group set a CHF 98 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. HSBC set a CHF 86 price target on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 109 price target on Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 75 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 94.79.

Novartis has a 12 month low of CHF 72.45 and a 12 month high of CHF 88.30.

About Novartis

