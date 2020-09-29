Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €92.00 Price Target

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) received a €92.00 ($108.24) price target from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.36% from the stock’s previous close.

SAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €100.69 ($118.46).

Sanofi stock opened at €87.32 ($102.73) on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 12 month high of €92.97 ($109.38). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €86.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is €86.84.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

