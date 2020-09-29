Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €50.00 Price Target

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.82) target price by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 35.45% from the stock’s previous close.

ZAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays set a €78.30 ($92.12) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €69.96 ($82.30).

Shares of ZAL opened at €77.46 ($91.13) on Tuesday. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €72.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of €56.93.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

