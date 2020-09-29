Berenberg Bank Reiterates GBX 1,800 Price Target for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.02% from the stock’s current price.

GSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($24.04) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,860 ($24.30) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,725 ($22.54) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,828.31 ($23.89).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,463.20 ($19.12) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.41 billion and a PE ratio of 11.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,510.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,576.95. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.37.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 56.90 ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 11124.3193816 EPS for the current year.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.