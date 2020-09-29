Binance Coin Trading Up 18.1% This Week (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. Binance Coin has a market cap of $4.11 billion and $432.73 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for $28.44 or 0.00264618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00041145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00091165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.38 or 0.01585436 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000241 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00180649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009438 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 176,406,561 coins and its circulating supply is 144,406,560 coins. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

