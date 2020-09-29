Bing Xue Sells 2,050 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) VP Bing Xue sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $25,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.29. The stock had a trading volume of 81,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,978. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65. The company has a market cap of $337.33 million, a P/E ratio of -51.12 and a beta of 2.35.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $122.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,619,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after purchasing an additional 927,794 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 32,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 285,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

