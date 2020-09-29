Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $396.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BIIB. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Biogen from $317.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.04.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $282.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.46. Biogen has a one year low of $219.70 and a one year high of $374.99. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 35.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth about $828,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Biogen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,614,008,000 after acquiring an additional 30,055 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 244.7% in the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 217,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,733,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.