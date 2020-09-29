Bitcoin Atom Price Reaches $0.0920 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0920 or 0.00000856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $99.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000127 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000106 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.