Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of Blackbaud worth $14,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,974,000 after buying an additional 21,050 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,746,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,647,000 after buying an additional 173,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,234,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,565,000 after buying an additional 354,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,585,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,095,000 after buying an additional 36,324 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,190,000 after buying an additional 328,657 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $57.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.13. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $94.93.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.74 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

BLKB has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

