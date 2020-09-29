Bloom (BLT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8,568.00

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. Bloom has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $8,568.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bloom has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar. One Bloom token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, TOPBTC, Bibox and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00265141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00041154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00090891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.49 or 0.01587379 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000241 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00180683 BTC.

About Bloom

Bloom launched on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,642,697 tokens. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bloom

Bloom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Bittrex, Bibox, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and AirSwap. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

