Bottos (BTO) Trading Up 23.3% Over Last Week

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. During the last week, Bottos has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bottos has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $115,384.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Gate.io and Bit-Z.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007334 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $510.16 or 0.04745695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009336 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00056744 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033749 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a token. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Gate.io, BigONE, IDEX, CoinEgg, Bibox, LBank and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

