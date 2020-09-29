Breaking Data (CVE:BKD) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Breaking Data Corp (CVE:BKD) were down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 45,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 94,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46.

Breaking Data Company Profile (CVE:BKD)

Breaking Data Corp., a technology provider, offers a range of artificial intelligence services in the United States and Canada. It offers semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing (NLP) services. The company's technology platform has various practical applications in multiple business and consumer verticals that are immersed in media and data rich settings.

