Brokerages Anticipate Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Darden Restaurants reported earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $4.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on DRI shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 72.2% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $100.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of -251.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $124.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.

Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

