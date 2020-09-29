Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.89.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,674. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.45. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.30). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter worth $67,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1,043.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 19,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 17,837 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

