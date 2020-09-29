Brookline Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $70.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.84 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BRKL. BidaskClub cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

BRKL opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 26.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.