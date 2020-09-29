BTU Protocol (BTU) Trading Up 11.7% This Week

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One BTU Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00003555 BTC on exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $34.44 million and $326,581.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a token. It launched on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,014,463 tokens. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

