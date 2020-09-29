California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 7,175 Shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Revance Therapeutics worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 581,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,206,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 38.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 35.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 33,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 23.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 136,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.73. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.16). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.96% and a negative net margin of 42,532.11%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

RVNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

