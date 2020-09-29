California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 9,435 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,106,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 937,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 93,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,577,000 after acquiring an additional 40,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $1,482,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,442,907. 31.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $50.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.77.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.32). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

