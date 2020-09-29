California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,321 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Stitch Fix worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 21,153 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 70.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 12.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after buying an additional 39,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -183.32 and a beta of 2.73. Stitch Fix Inc has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average is $21.70.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.52 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $964,024.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,355.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $104,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 363,904 shares of company stock worth $9,725,449 over the last three months. 47.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.70.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

