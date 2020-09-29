California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Twist Bioscience worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

NASDAQ TWST opened at $75.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.06. Twist Bioscience Corp has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $75.24.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 57.24% and a negative net margin of 199.98%. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,328,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 539,635 shares in the company, valued at $28,681,600.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $65,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,907 shares of company stock valued at $21,341,333 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWST. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.