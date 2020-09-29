California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.97 Million Position in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,036 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Domtar worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Domtar by 0.9% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domtar by 10.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Domtar by 179.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Domtar by 3.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Domtar stock opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. Domtar Corp has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.47. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.19 and a beta of 1.90.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.84. Domtar had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Domtar’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domtar Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Domtar from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC downgraded shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Domtar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

