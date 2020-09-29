California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Cimpress worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenician Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 114.3% in the second quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Cimpress in the second quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Cimpress by 123.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cimpress in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,023,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Cimpress by 31.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $75.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. Cimpress NV has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.96.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $429.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.62 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 3.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cimpress NV will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMPR has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research raised Cimpress from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

In other Cimpress news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 2,625 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $260,688.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $109,241. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

