California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Addus Homecare worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 0.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,827,000 after buying an additional 36,574 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 5.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 405,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,556,000 after buying an additional 21,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloverdale Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 30.1% in the first quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 359,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,284,000 after buying an additional 83,219 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADUS opened at $93.67 on Tuesday. Addus Homecare Co. has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $106.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.73.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $184.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.85 million. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Addus Homecare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

In other news, Director Mark L. First sold 475,000 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $44,773,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,125.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,000 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,226,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 511,590 shares of company stock valued at $48,266,516 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

