California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,722 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Zuora worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZUO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Zuora by 42,732,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,709,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after buying an additional 1,709,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zuora by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,825,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,530,000 after buying an additional 1,480,869 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,501,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,100 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,178,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,374,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,522,000 after purchasing an additional 912,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

ZUO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Shares of ZUO opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 2.12. Zuora Inc has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $17.79.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $74.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.47 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. Zuora’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zuora Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Zuora news, SVP Brent R. Jr. Cromley sold 2,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $27,628.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,044.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 2,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $27,639.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

