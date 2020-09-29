California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 20,576 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,576 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of SITE Centers worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter valued at $59,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the first quarter worth about $72,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter worth about $88,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITC opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.86. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $15.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SITC shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James cut SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on SITE Centers from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SITE Centers from $5.75 to $8.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

