California State Teachers Retirement System Takes $1.90 Million Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,037 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Super Micro Computer at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 47.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 552,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,682,000 after acquiring an additional 178,267 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 40.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 58,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 368.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 37,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Hwei-Ming Fred Tsai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $80,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,439,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMCI. Zacks Investment Research cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of SMCI opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $33.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.55.

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $896.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.00 million.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

