Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price objective raised by research analysts at B. Riley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.05% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Compass Point lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.64.

Shares of ELY stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.89. 39,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.45. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $22.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.99.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.35 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Callaway Golf by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,285,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,019,000 after purchasing an additional 541,991 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,033,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,829,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,918,000 after purchasing an additional 171,480 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,038,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 314.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,273,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,011 shares during the period.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

