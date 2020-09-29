Canadian Zeolite (CVE:CNZ) Trading Up 5.3%

Canadian Zeolite Corp (CVE:CNZ)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.40. 216,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 96,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

About Canadian Zeolite (CVE:CNZ)

Canadian Zeolite Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zeolite deposits. It holds interests in the Bromley Creek Zeolite Project comprising one mineral lease and seven mineral claims covering an area of 1,522.819 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Sun Group Zeolite Project covering an area of 948.935 hectares situated in the Similkameen Mining District of British Columbia, Canada.

