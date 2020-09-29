Caribbean Investment (LON:CIHL) Trading Down 7.9%

Caribbean Investment Holdings Ltd (LON:CIHL) shares traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 52.05 ($0.68). 16,918 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 44,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.50 ($0.74).

The stock has a market cap of $70.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 57.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 43.95.

Caribbean Investment Company Profile (LON:CIHL)

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Belize and internationally. It offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, merchant accounts, and term deposits; and lending services, including overdrafts, lines of credit, and secured mortgage loans for personal, residential, or commercial purposes.

