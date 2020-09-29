carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 76.4% from the August 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.7 days.

OTCMKTS:NHMAF opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61. carsales.com has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $56.45.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of carsales.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

carsales.com Company Profile

Nihon M&A Center Inc provides M&A support services for small and medium-sized companies in Japan and internationally. Its support services include reorganization, capital policies, MBO, etc. The company also offers buy-side and sell-side advisory, and intermediary services. Nihon M&A Center Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

