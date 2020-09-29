Celer Network (CELR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.77 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance, Gate.io and TOKOK. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $19.47 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043021 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $516.67 or 0.04808793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009328 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00056826 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033876 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,943,227,973 tokens. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, TOKOK and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

