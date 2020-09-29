Cell MedX Corp (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Short Interest Up 76.1% in September

Cell MedX Corp (OTCMKTS:CMXC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 76.1% from the August 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cell MedX stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47. Cell MedX has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.80.

About Cell MedX

Cell MedX Corp., a development stage company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products for patients with diabetes, Parkinson's disease, and high blood pressure. It also develops and manufactures eBalance technology that is in the research and development stage to manage diabetes mellitus and its complications.

