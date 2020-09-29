Charles J. Homcy Sells 81,057 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Chairman Charles J. Homcy sold 81,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $2,985,329.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Charles J. Homcy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 29th, Charles J. Homcy sold 18,200 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $682,500.00.

Shares of BBIO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.10. 309,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,990. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $48.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average is $30.12. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.61.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.27). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 144,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 905,473 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 142,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 31,810 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,757,000 after acquiring an additional 330,004 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BBIO shares. Bank of America started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

