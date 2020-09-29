Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 15,565 Shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Brink’s worth $19,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Brink’s by 216.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,030,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,910,000 after acquiring an additional 705,142 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Brink’s by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,250,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,152,000 after acquiring an additional 606,149 shares during the last quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd grew its position in Brink’s by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,301,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,241,000 after acquiring an additional 473,698 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Brink’s by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 550,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,049,000 after acquiring an additional 311,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brink’s by 9,428.2% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 313,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,331,000 after acquiring an additional 310,472 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

NYSE BCO opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.83. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $97.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 123.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.79. Brink’s had a return on equity of 99.81% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.42%.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

