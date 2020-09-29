Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,262 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.82% of Rogers worth $19,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Rogers by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,081,000 after acquiring an additional 156,715 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Rogers by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rogers by 3,473.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 72,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 70,791 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Rogers by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Rogers by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,523,000 after buying an additional 37,183 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers alerts:

NYSE:ROG opened at $99.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.28 and a beta of 1.69. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $75.72 and a one year high of $157.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.02.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $191.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.65 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Rogers from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.